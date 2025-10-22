default-cbs-image
Doncic went through practice and received treatment for a groin issue Wednesday, Dan Woike of The Athletic reports.

Doncic appeared to suffer a groin injury during Tuesday's season-opening loss to the Warriors. However, he downplayed the injury after the game and seems to be okay after going through a practice session Wednesday. The Lakers don't play again until Friday against the Timberwolves, which should give the superstar guard ample time to get back up to speed with more treatment.

