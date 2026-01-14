Doncic chipped in 27 points (7-16 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 8-10 FT), five rebounds, 12 assists and one block in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 141-116 win over the Hawks.

Doncic (groin) logged 33 minutes despite a nagging groin injury and recorded his 14th double-double of the season during the blowout victory. Doncic drained five three-pointers in the matchup, marking his best performance beyond the arc in over two weeks. His 55.5-percent conversion rate from downtown was also one of his best percentages from long range this season.