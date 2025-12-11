Doncic finished Wednesday's 132-119 loss to the Spurs with 35 points (11-24 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 10-14 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 41 minutes.

Doncic recorded his seventh game this season with at least 14 free-throw attempts and 14th game scoring at least 30 points. While his efforts were not enough to secure a win in the NBA Cup quarterfinals, his presence was definitely missed, as he was out for the two games in Toronto and Boston for personal reasons. Doncic has scored at least 30 points in nine straight appearances and averages 36.3 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.8 assists, 1.2 steals, 0.8 blocks and 3.7 threes across 37.4 minutes in that span.