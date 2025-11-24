Doncic recorded 33 points (10-24 FG, 3-12 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and three steals in 40 minutes during Sunday's 108-106 win over the Jazz.

Doncic put together another standout performance Sunday, logging game-highs in scoring, rebounds and steals while matching the high total in assists. The 26-year-old pro has recorded five double-doubles over his last eight games, with Sunday being the first point-rebound double-double over that stretch. Doncic is the first player in NBA history to record at least 400 points and 100 assists in their first 12 games of a season.