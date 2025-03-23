Doncic recorded 34 points (10-18 FG, 8-13 3Pt, 6-8 FT), eight rebounds and six assists in 32 minutes during Saturday's 146-115 loss to the Bulls.

Doncic led the Lakers in points, rebounds and assists while sinking a season-high eight triples. The superstar has found his footing with his new team, scoring 30-plus in seven of his last 10 appearances. During that 10-game span, the 26-year-old has averaged 31.1 points, 8.9 assists, 8.8 rebounds, 4.7 three-pointers and 1.9 steals across 36.6 minutes per contest. Doncic has shot 42.7 percent from beyond the arc in that 10-game span, which is a significant increase compared to his first 29 regular-season appearances, during which he had shot 33.0 percent from downtown.