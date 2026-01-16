Doncic ended with 39 points (15-26 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 3-7 FT), three rebounds and four assists over 36 minutes during Thursday's 135-117 loss to the Hornets.

Doncic had an injury scare when he went back to the locker room holding his back, though he returned for the final stretch and seemed to be fine. For now, it doesn't appear that he's in jeopardy of missing Saturday's game in Portland. The Lakers will be looking to end a cold spell after losing four of their last five games.