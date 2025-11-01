Doncic scored a game-high 44 points (14-27 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 10-13 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and six assists in 39 minutes during Friday's 117-112 win over the Grizzlies.

After the 26-year-old superstar had missed the prior three games due to a finger injury, coach JJ Redick suggested ahead of Friday's tip-off that Doncic's minutes might be somewhat limited, but instead he saw more court time than anyone else in the contest and delivered his third 40-point double-double of 2025-26 in three games. As long as he's in the lineup, Doncic figures to keep seeing massive usage as long as LeBron James (back) remains sidelined.