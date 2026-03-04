Lakers' Luka Doncic: Records double-double in victory
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doncic closed with 27 points (10-22 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and one block across 38 minutes during Tuesday's 110-101 victory over New Orleans.
Doncic and Austin Reaves spurred a fourth-quarter rally that erased the team's deficit. The Pelicans held a size advantage during critical points in the game, forcing Doncic to play more in the post. He converted only three of his 10 three-point attempts, but he drained them when it counted the most. He should enjoy his usual elite production in the upcoming All-Star clash against Nikola Jokic and the Nuggets.
More News
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Strikes for game-high 28 in win•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Leading scorer Saturday•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Racks up 41 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Just misses triple-double in loss•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Returns Tuesday•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Exits to locker room vs. Orlando•