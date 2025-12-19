Doncic erupted for 45 points (14-28 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 13-16 FT), 11 rebounds, 14 assists and five steals over 40 minutes during Thursday's 143-135 win in Utah.

Doncic was coming off a 7-for-25 shooting performance, but he got his points efficiently and plentifully Thursday evening, while also matching his season-high in steals. This marked Doncic's first 40-point triple-double as a Laker, placing him alongside Elgin Baylor, Magic Johnson, and Jerry West as the only players in franchise history to accomplish the feat.