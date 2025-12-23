Lakers' Luka Doncic: Ruled out for Tuesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doncic (leg) is out for Tuesday's game against the Suns.
Doncic departed Saturday's matchup early after suffering a left leg contusion, and the injury will hold him out of Tuesday's action. Look for Nick Smith and Marcus Smart to pick up the slack in Doncic's place.
More News
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Day-to-day with leg contusion•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Done for night•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Records monster triple-double•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Scores inefficient 29 points•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Pops for 35 points in loss•
-
Lakers' Luka Doncic: Secures triple-double in return•