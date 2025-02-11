Doncic (calf) notched 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists across 24 minutes during Monday's 132-113 win over the Jazz.

Making his Lakers debut after having not played since Christmas Day due to a left calf strain, Doncic had his playing time managed carefully. The blowout nature of the contest also played a factor in his low minutes count, as he sat out the entire fourth quarter. During his time on the court, Doncic struggled with his shooting efficiency, but he showcased his adept skills as a playmaker; he set up center Jaxson Hayes for alley-oop dunk in the game's opening minute and picked up another assist on a three-quarter court pass to LeBron James for a transition layup in the final minute of the second quarter. Doncic could see his minutes count push up into the 25-to-30 range in the Lakers' rematch with the Jazz on Wednesday, but he'll likely be free of playing-time restrictions coming out of the All-Star break.