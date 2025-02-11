Doncic had 14 points (5-14 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds and four assists over 24 minutes during Monday's 132-113 win over the Jazz.

Doncic didn't have his best shooting performance, though considering his lengthy absence due to a calf injury and the fact this was his first game with a new team, the lack of efficiency can be overlooked. Even though Doncic showed nothing but glimpses of what he can do, it seems the partnership he can form with LeBron James (abdomen) could be a game-changing dynamic for the Lakers once both players get used to playing with each other. Doncic's fantasy value shouldn't take a hit following the switch to LA even if his usage rate declines a bit, as he's expected to be eased into a No. 1 role alongside James.