Doncic finished with 15 points (4-10 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block across 19 minutes in Friday's 121-106 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Doncic played only the first half as Los Angeles managed his workload in its preseason finale. His five turnovers were particularly concerning given his limited playing time, and Denver's defensive pressure disrupted the Lakers' offensive rhythm early, but that's nothing fantasy managers should be concerned about with the start of the regular season around the corner -- turnovers are part of Doncic's game given his high usage rate. Doncic remains an elite fantasy option thanks to his scoring, playmaking and rebounding upside, and his role as the Lakers' No. 1 fantasy weapon -- and a consensus top-five player in all formats -- is set in stone.