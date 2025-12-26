Doncic posted 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal over 34 minutes during Thursday's 119-96 loss to Houston.

Doncic missed the Lakers' previous game with a lower left leg contusion but returned Christmas Day and led the team in scoring despite the blowout loss. The guard's 25 points marked one of his quieter outings this season, as the superstar has topped 30 points 15 times and reached 40 points six times through 22 appearances while continuing to pair elite scoring with strong rebounding and playmaking.