Doncic tallied 29 points (12-20 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-6 FT), six assists and five rebounds across 30 minutes in Wednesday's 129-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Doncic did not play in the fourth quarter of this blowout loss, though he still led all players in points on efficient shooting from the field. The superstar point guard also led Los Angeles in assists, tying Jaylon Tyson for the game-high mark. Doncic has recorded at least 25 points, five rebounds and five assists in five consecutive contests, averaging 35.6 points, 9.4 assists and 8.8 rebounds in 36.4 minutes per game during that span.