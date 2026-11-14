Doncic (ankle) won't be listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Suns, Benjamin Royer of The Orange County Register reports.

The Lakers have yet to release their official injury report, though Doncic won't be included after exiting Wednesday's win over Milwaukee with an ankle injury. The superstar point guard has been on a tear, averaging 41.6 points, 7.8 assists, 7.7 rebounds and 2.9 combined steals-plus-blocks in 36.3 minutes per game over his last nine appearances. He's scored at least 32 points in all nine of those outings.