Doncic has yet to share the floor with Austin Reaves in scrimmages, and coach JJ Redick said he anticipates staggering the two during the regular season, Jovan Buha of The Athleticreports.

Doncic is set to enter the 2026-27 season healthy after a hamstring injury forced him to miss time down the stretch of the regular season and the entire postseason a year ago. Redick's comments suggest Los Angeles intends to separate on-ball stretches for Doncic and Reaves, while also relying on the likes of Collin Sexton, Quentin Grimes, Bronny James and Jaden Hardy to produce.