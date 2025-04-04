Doncic closed with 19 points (6-17 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT), eight rebounds, seven assists and one block across 38 minutes during Thursday's 123-116 loss to the Warriors.

Doncic struggled shooting Thursday, failing to make a three-pointer for the first time this season. The 26-year-old has seen his scoring efficiency dip as of late, shooting under 40 percent from the field across his past four games. After the game, the superstar was seen with his left arm heavily wrapped, according to Khobi Price of The Orange County Register. Doncic said his arm wasn't affecting his play, and it remains to be seen if he's listed on the injury report for Saturday.