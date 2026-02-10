Doncic (hamstring) will sit out Tuesday's game against the Spurs, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

This is an expected update from the Lakers. Doncic will miss his third straight game, and it remains to be seen if he'll be available to return Feb. 12 against the Mavericks for the final game before the All-Star break. The Lakers are sitting out a handful of key players Tuesday on the second half of a back-to-back set, so guys like Luke Kennard, Nick Smith and Kobe Bufkin could see expanded roles.