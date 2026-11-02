Doncic posted 45 points (12-23 FG, 8-12 3Pt, 13-13 FT), 15 rebounds, six assists, five steals and one block over 35 minutes in a 131-125 win over the Raptors on Sunday.

Doncic set the tone early with a sensational first quarter, when he logged 16 points and four of his game-high six steals. He scored at least eight points in each of the next three quarters and also grabbed a season-high 15 boards en route to his second double-double of the 2026-27 campaign. Doncic has three games of 40-plus points this season and is averaging 37.7 points, 8.2 rebounds, 7.3 assists, 5.8 threes, 1.8 steals and 0.8 blocks over 35.8 minutes per game.