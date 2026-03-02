Doncic recorded 28 points (10-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 4-7 FT), five rebounds, nine assists, one block and one steal across 29 minutes during Sunday's 128-104 victory over the Kings.

The 27-year-old superstar led all scorers on the night while falling one dime short of his 28th double-double of the season. Doncic has topped 20 points in six straight games since returning from a hamstring strain that cost him the final four contests before the All-Star break, and over that stretch, he's averaging 30.0 points, 9.0 assists, 6.5 boards, 4.7 threes, 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks while shooting 47.5 percent from beyond the arc.