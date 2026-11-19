Doncic produced 29 points (10-28 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five rebounds, seven assists and two steals across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 109-97 loss to the Jazz.

Doncic's streak of 11 consecutive 30-point performances came to an end as Los Angeles suffered its first defeat this month, ending the team's impressive nine-game winning run. His 2-for-12 showing from beyond the arc was particularly damaging, and he also committed nine turnovers while the Lakers shot a season-low 38.2 percent from the field. Despite the disappointing efficiency, Doncic remains the focal point of Los Angeles' offense and continues to generate enormous shot volume. Wednesday's outing was an unusual setback for a player who had been producing at an extraordinary scoring pace.