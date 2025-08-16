Doncic suffered a right knee contusion during Slovenia's game against Latvia on Saturday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

After dropping 26 points in the first half, Doncic went down with the knee injury in a collision with a teammate. Initially, the injury looked like it could've been severe, but it is not believed to be serious. According to Dan Woike of The Athletic, Doncic will continue to compete in the EuroBasket despite the injury.