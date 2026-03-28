Doncic, after being assessed his 16th technical foul of the season, will be suspended for Monday's game against the Wizards, the NBA announced Saturday.

Doncic was issued a technical in Friday's win over the Nets, and the infraction was upheld postgame, resulting in the star point guard's suspension. With Doncic out of the picture Monday, Luke Kennard and Jake LaRavia could see an uptick in playing time, while Austin Reaves is likely to take on more on-ball duties. Doncic should be back in action Tuesday against the Cavaliers.