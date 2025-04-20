Doncic provided 37 points (12-22 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 8-9 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and two steals in 40 minutes during Saturday's 117-95 loss to the Timberwolves in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Doncic left it all on the court, dropping a game-high 37 points in his first playoff game as a member of the Lakers. It wasn't enough for Los Angeles, as they came up well short against an impressive Timberwolves outfit. The Lakers will need to turn things around in Game 2 should they hope to have any chance of moving onto the second round.