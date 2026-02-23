Lakers' Luka Doncic: Team-high 25 points in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Doncic notched 25 points (9-22 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-6 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 33 minutes during Sunday's 111-89 loss to the Celtics.
Doncic did most of his damage early, scoring 18 of his team-high 25 points in the first half, though he wasn't able to help the Lakers mount a comeback in the second half. Still, he has put together two productive performances since returning from a four-game absence due to a left hamstring injury. Next up for Doncic and the Lakers is a home game against the Magic on Tuesday.
