Doncic generated 40 points (12-25 FG, 7-17 3Pt, 9-14 FT), nine rebounds, 10 assists and one steal across 38 minutes of Wednesday's 124-116 win over the Rockets.

Doncic came up one rebound short of his third triple-double in his last five games and his ninth of the campaign. It would have been his second triple-double with 40 points scored. Still, it was another stellar performance for Doncic, who helped the Lakers win a seventh straight contest. During the win streak, he's averaging 38.1 points, 9.1 rebounds, 8.0 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocks across 37.4 minutes.