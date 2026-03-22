Doncic finished Saturday's 105-04 win over the Magic with 33 points (12-30 FG, 3-13 3Pt, 6-9 FT), eight assists, five rebounds, four steals and one block in 38 minutes. He was issued his 16th technical foul of the season with 1:19 remaining in the third quarter, triggering an automatic one-game suspension.

Doncic put together another impressive stat line Saturday, albeit with poor shooting from the field and the free-throw line. Rather than his production, however, Doncic's 16th technical foul is the bigger headline from the night. Barring a successful appeal to have the technical foul rescinded, Doncic is now set to miss Monday's game in Detroit in what will be a costly blow to managers who are relying on the star guard for the fantasy playoffs.