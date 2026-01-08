Doncic generated 38 points (13-26 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 10-16 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and two steals across 38 minutes of Wednesday's 107-91 loss to San Antonio.

Doncic notched his fourth triple-double of the campaign, and his third in the past 12 games. The star guard has now scored 30 or more points in six consecutive appearances. Over his last 12 outings, Doncic is averaging 31.6 points, 8.5 assists and 6.8 rebounds.