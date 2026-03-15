Doncic contributed 30 points (10-26 FG, 4-14 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 13 assists, 11 rebounds, three blocks and one steal across 43 minutes in Saturday's 127-125 overtime win over the Nuggets.

Doncic didn't have his most efficient performance on the offensive end, though he hit the go-ahead jumper in the final seconds of overtime and reached the 30-point mark for a fifth consecutive contest. The superstar finished as Los Angeles' second-leading scorer behind Austin Reaves (32 points), and Doncic paced the club in rebounds, assists and blocks, with his three swats representing a season high. The 27-year-old has racked up two triple-doubles and a double-double over his last three games, and during that stretch he has averaged 37.3 points per contest.