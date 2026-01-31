Doncic posted 37 points (13-21 FG, 6-13 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 assists, 11 rebounds and three steals across 31 minutes in Friday's 142-111 win over the Wizards.

Doncic recorded a 25-point triple-double in the first half, marking the second time in his career that he has posted that stat line in a single half. The superstar led all players in scoring and reached the 30-point threshold for the fifth time over his last six outings. He also led all players in assists and finished second on the Lakers in rebounds en route to his sixth triple-double on the campaign. Doncic has racked up two triple-doubles and three double-doubles in his last six games.