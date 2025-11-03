Doncic recorded 29 points (9-22 FG, 1-11 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists and three steals in 38 minutes during Sunday's 130-120 win over the Heat.

Doncic put together an impressive all-around stat line Sunday despite struggling to find his shot and connecting on just one-of-11 three-point attempts. 29 points marked Doncic's lowest scoring output and the first time he has been held under 40 points this season, illustrating the level he has been playing at to kick off the 2025-26 campaign. Doncic concluded Sunday's bout with his first triple-double of the season and the 83rd of his career.