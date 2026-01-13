Doncic said after Monday's 124-112 loss to the Kings that he had his inner thigh/groin area treated in the second half of the contest and is unsure if he'll be able to play through the injury in Tuesday's game against the Hawks, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Despite being slowed by the injury during Monday's contest, Doncic still saw a normal allotment of playing time (37 minutes) and came through with a stellar line, finishing the night with 42 points (16-25 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 8-8 FT), eight assists, seven rebounds and four steals. While the thigh issue doesn't look to be anything significant, Doncic could still be a candidate to get a maintenance day in the second leg of a back-to-back set. If Doncic is held out Tuesday, the Lakers could redirect a good portion of his minutes to Rui Hachimura, who was active for Monday's contest but was seemingly available only in an emergency after missing the Lakers' previous six contests due to a calf injury.