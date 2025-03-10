Doncic (back) is probable for Monday's game against the Nets, Erik Slater of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Doncic has been upgraded from questionable to probable ahead of Monday's tipoff at 7:30 p.m. ET, though he'll likely go through pregame warmups before the Lakers make a final decision on his status. The superstar has appeared in nine outings since the All-Star break, during which he has averaged 26.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 3.3 three-pointers and 2.1 steals across 35.7 minutes per contest.