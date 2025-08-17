Doncic sustained a right knee contusion in Slovenia's 100-88 exhibition game loss to Latvia on Saturday, though he'll return to practice Monday and compete in the start of EuroBasket play, Kurt Helin of NBC Sports reports.

Doncic posted 26 points (7-15 FG, 5-11 3Pt, 7-7 FT), five assists, four rebounds, two steals and one block across 20 minutes before colliding with a teammate and exiting to the locker room. However, the superstar has been cleared to return to practice and is expected to be ready by the start of EuroBasket against Poland on Aug. 28. It's unclear if the Slovenian national team will take a cautious approach with the 26-year-old point guard before then, though his next chance to play in an exhibition game will come Tuesday against Great Britain.