Doncic (ankle) will play in Monday's game against the Spurs, Khobi Price of The Orange County Register reports.

Doncic was probable to suit up for the second part of the Lakers' back-to-back Monday, and he's good to go and should be able to handle his normal workload. The superstar guard should also continue operating as the focal point of Los Angeles' offense in LeBron James' (groin) absence. Over his last seven games, Doncic has averaged 32.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.9 assists and 2.0 steals in 38.2 minutes.