Doncic (ankle) will play Friday against the Wizards, Dave McMenamin of ESPN.com reports.

Doncic tweaked his ankle during Wednesday's loss to the Cavs, but he'll power through it and make himself available for Friday's game. Make sure you've got Doncic active for Friday's favorable matchup with the Wizards.

