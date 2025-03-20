Doncic (ankle) will be rested Thursday against the Bucks, ESPN's Dave McMenamin reports.

Thursday's game is the second leg of a back-to-back set, and Doncic is still managing his right ankle sprain. During Wednesday's 120-108 win over the Nuggets, Doncic recorded 31 points (10-21 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 32 minutes. With Doncic sidelined, guys like Jordan Goodwin, Shake Milton and Gabe Vincent could see more run with Austin Reaves soaking up some usage.