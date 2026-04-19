Kennard finished Saturday's 107-98 win over the Rockets in Game 1 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs with 27 points (9-13 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 38 minutes.

Kennard has cemented himself as the primary beneficiary amidst the Lakers' injury woes. The team faced a bleary outlook, with Luka Doncic (hamstring) and Austin Reaves (oblique) absent for the first-round series against the Rockets. Kennard has carried over his late-season heroics into the postseason and appears more than ready to continue the charge. He led all scorers in the game by a wide margin. If he can keep the stellar production going, the Lakers' chance of advancing will skyrocket.