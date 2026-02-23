Kennard chipped in nine points (3-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and one steal over 22 minutes during Sunday's 111-89 loss to Boston.

Kennard's role hasn't taken a dramatic shift since he joined the Lakers, and he remains a deep-league fantasy streamer for triples. The veteran sharpshooter has knocked down at least one trey in eight straight games, during which Kennard has averaged 10.1 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 22.1 minutes per contest while shooting 50.0 percent from downtown.