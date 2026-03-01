Kennard logged 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three assists, three rebounds and one steal over 27 minutes during the Lakers' 129-101 win over the Warriors on Saturday.

Kennard led the Lakers bench in scoring during Saturday's blowout win. He did most of his damage from beyond the arc, and Saturday's contest marked the sixth time this season that the veteran guard has connected on at least four three-pointers in a game. It was Kennard's highest-scoring output since being acquired by the Lakers from the Hawks in early February, and he'll wrap up the month having averaged 10.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.5 threes over 22.1 minutes per game.