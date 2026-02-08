Kennard amassed 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists and one steal over 26 minutes during Saturday's 105-99 win over the Warriors.

Kennard was acquired at the deadline and quickly proved why he can be effective on his new team. Coach JJ Redick gave him 26 minutes of action resulting in a pair of threes en route to 10 points. He's making 2.3 threes per game over his last eight outings. Kennard's playing time may dip though when Luka Doncic returns from a current hamstring that forced the latter to miss Saturday's game.