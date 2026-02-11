Kennard chipped in 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), two rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 136-108 loss to San Antonio.

The Lakers got chased out of their own building with Luka Doncic (hamstring), LeBron James (foot), Austin Reaves (calf) and other key players all in street clothes, and Kennard wound up tying for the team scoring lead in his first start of the season. The journeyman guard has scored in double digits in two of three games since coming over from the Hawks, and over his last 10 contests Kennard is averaging 10.3 points, 2.9 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.9 assists in 23.0 minutes.