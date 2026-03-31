Kennard logged 19 points (7-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), two rebounds, one assist and one steal across 23 minutes during Monday's 120-101 win over the Wizards.

Kennard had a perfect opportunity to contribute with Luka Doncic (suspension) and Marcus Smart (ankle) absent, and he delivered with his second-highest scoring total of the season. The Lakers have been running with a shallow rotation, and although the offense doesn't always flow in his direction, he'll be one of the first guys to come in with the second unit on a nightly basis.