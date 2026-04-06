Kennard provided 15 points (5-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), 16 rebounds, 11 assists and one steal in 41 minutes during Sunday's 134-128 loss to Dallas.

With Luka Doncic (hamstring), Austin Reaves (oblique) and Marcus Smart (ankle) sidelined, Kennard moved to the starting lineup, and the sharpshooter responded by notching the first triple-double of his career. Kennard has always had solid value due to his three-point shooting ability, but being a starter and holding a sizable role on offense should translate to a considerable uptick in his fantasy upside. With Reaves sidelined until early May in a best-case scenario and Doncic having an uncertain timetable to return, Kennard should continue to have a large offensive role during the final week of the regular season.