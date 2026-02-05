The Hawks traded Kennard to the Lakers in exchange for Gabe Vincent on Thursday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

The Lakers have been in the market for another wing, and they secure an elite sharpshooter with this transaction -- Kennard is a career 44.2 percent shooter from beyond the arc. In Los Angeles, Kennard figures to play a modest role with the second unit. He can be considered questionable for Saturday's game against Golden State.