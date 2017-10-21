Lakers' Luol Deng: Draws reserve role
Deng will come off the bench for Friday's game against the Suns, Craig Grialou of ArizonaSports.com reports.
Deng will be replaced by Corey Brewer at small forward after an uninspiring start in Thursday's season opening loss to the Clippers. The veteran recorded two points, one assists, and one steal across 13 minutes in the loss, and will presumably see a play a lesser role off the bench Friday.
