Lakers' Luol Deng: Draws start Thursday
Deng is starting at small forward in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.
The Lakers will open the 2017-18 campaign with Brandon Ingram shifted to the shooting guard role and Deng holding down the small forward spot while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope serves his suspension. The veteran forward averaged just 7.3 points per game last season on a career-worst 38.7 percent shooting mark. Barring an sizable uptick in performance, the 32-year-old will be difficult to trust in daily and season-long fantasy settings.
More News
-
Lakers' Luol Deng: Struggles in Wednesday's start•
-
Lakers' Luol Deng: Starting Wednesday vs. Nuggets•
-
Lakers' Luol Deng: Nine points in preseason debut•
-
Lakers' Luol Deng: Will play Monday vs. Nuggets•
-
Lakers' Luol Deng: Not available Saturday•
-
Lakers' Luol Deng: Undergoes surgery on pectoral muscle•
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....