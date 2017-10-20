Lakers' Luol Deng: Draws start Thursday

Deng is starting at small forward in Thursday's game against the Clippers, Mike Bresnahan of Spectrum SportsNet reports.

The Lakers will open the 2017-18 campaign with Brandon Ingram shifted to the shooting guard role and Deng holding down the small forward spot while Kentavious Caldwell-Pope serves his suspension. The veteran forward averaged just 7.3 points per game last season on a career-worst 38.7 percent shooting mark. Barring an sizable uptick in performance, the 32-year-old will be difficult to trust in daily and season-long fantasy settings.