Lakers' Luol Deng: Listed as out Tuesday

Deng (ankle) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.

Deng has been dealing with a sprained left ankle recently and he's unlikely to return ahead of Wednesday's season finale against the Clippers. Prior to the injury, Deng had seen action in just one game this season, so his absence won't have an impact on the rotation.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories