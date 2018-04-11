Lakers' Luol Deng: Listed as out Tuesday
Deng (ankle) is listed as out for Tuesday's game against the Rockets.
Deng has been dealing with a sprained left ankle recently and he's unlikely to return ahead of Wednesday's season finale against the Clippers. Prior to the injury, Deng had seen action in just one game this season, so his absence won't have an impact on the rotation.
