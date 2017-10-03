Lakers' Luol Deng: Nine points in preseason debut
Deng (hip) totaled nine points (4-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds and an assist across 10 minutes in Monday's 113-107 preseason loss to the Nuggets.
The veteran was making his exhibition debut after sitting out Saturday's opener and drew even with his primary competition for the backup small forward role, Corey Brewer, in scoring on the night. Deng saw downturns across the board last season, particularly in his offensive numbers, as he posted career lows in scoring percentage (38.7) and points (7.6) over 56 games. However, he may find the second-unit role he's slated for this coming season much more conducive to his aging body, although it remains to be seen how bench minutes between he and Brewer might be divided, irrespective of who prevails in their preseason job battle.
